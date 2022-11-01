Chattanoogans are still divided on Mayor Kelly's proposal to convert the old Airport Inn on Lee Highway into permanent housing for the homeless.
Local 3 News was at the City Council meeting Tuesday night where residents spoke up, both in support of the project and those against it.
People on both sides are very emotional about the proposal. Everyone agreed, homelessness is an issue in the city and they want to help however they can.
But not everyone is on the same page on where the housing should be.
"But when you get near children, that's what we're passionate around here, it's the location that bothers us," said a resident.
If the proposal were passed, the permanent housing would be only about a mile and a half from Silverdale Baptist Academy, which is the main concern for parents and residents in the area.
"When we raised the question of security, they said 'we'll have security there 6 am to 6 pm,' when people in the community said, 'what about schools hours?' 'Oh well, we'll have security 24/7.' The story keeps changing and there is not consistency," said a parent.
Representatives from Silverdale Academy, who are against the proposal, said they wanted to work with the city on the project from the beginning but now feel they aren't being heard.
A student from Silverdale wants her community to be open to the idea.
"If you think they are going to hurt children like me, you are mistaken. They are the nicest people I have ever met in the world, for those against the housing I ask that you to have a change of heart," said the student.
Another resident in support of the project turned his attention from city council and asked people in the crowd a question.
"How many of you are willing to leave your home and go in the streets, and get your self into a situation where you don't have an address? Show of hands. None of you. Let's do the right thing, let's make this happen," said the resident.
Others attending expressed frustration with city leaders, saying they are not transparent enough with the public about the project. Another worry is residents who live in the permanent housing won't have the incentive to leave.
"We need housing; I'm a real estate developer, we need housing, but slow down lets do this thing right," said a resident.
Another resident believes the old Airport Inn is the ideal location for the housing.
"Exactly where is the perfect spot for the homeless, if not in an abandoned hotel, where?"