The city of Chattanooga is developing a plan to get violence under control at bars and nightclubs.
The details are slim, but city leaders said it's meant to get business owners across the city on the same page about violence and illegal activity like underage drinking.
"This is just an additional tool," said Sgt. Jason Wood, the supervisor of Chattanooga Police Department's regulatory unit, who spoke about the development of the plan during Thursday's Beer and Wrecker Board meeting. "It's very much in its infancy stages. It has to go through my chain of command and maybe even city council to get approved."
Wood said the plan, a nightlife code of conduct, would work in conjunction with what the city and the beer board already have on the books. The goal of the plan would be to give bar, restaurant, and club owners in the city a clear guide, along with specific rules to follow to curb violent crime and illegal activity. He hopes to have the details worked out in the next few months.
"What are the details?" wondered Michael Alfano, owner of The Comedy Catch and Backstage Bar. "I just hope it's not another piece of paper. Another layer of bureaucracy."
Station Street has been the setting of dozens of calls of violence over the last few years, including fights and shootings, according to police reports requested by Local 3 News. The incidents hit a head last summer when a shooting sent one person to the hospital and dozens of people running on Station Street.
Since then, Alfano said his business has suffered, dropping by about 20% after 11 p.m. He attributes the loss entirely to safety concerns.
Alfano said it's an example of rules already on the books not being followed.
"If those are enforced, that really keeps most nightclubs and restaurants in line," said Alfano.
The Blue Light is in the process of creating its own individual code of conduct, according to information Wood gave to the full Beer and Wrecker Board Thursday. The bar reached a settlement with the city last year over several citations the bar was issued, which owner Brian Joyce disputed, saying the violations were not issued fairly across the city.
"I think his goal is to just clarify and come up with one set of rules for everybody," said Joyce. "If the goal is to get everybody on one page so that the expectations are clear to everybody, then I am a huge proponent of that."
Both Joyce and Alfano said they feel safety on the street has gotten better since the summer, adding they hope it stays that way.
"If it's unsafe, I have to take some actions, and I hope the city does it first," said Alfano. "But if it's safe and my business is down, then that's on me."