As rent rates continue to soar, some Chattanooga developers want the City Council to consider the redevelopment of 7707 Lee Highway and 7717 Lee Highway.
The project aims to bring more affordable housing options to the Silverdale community.
Thornhill management group wants to turn Motel 6 and American's Inn on Lee Highway into affordable housing.
"It changes the narrative from what currently exists," said Carey Thornhill, CEO of Thornhill Properties.
Carey Thornhill is the CEO and founder of Thornhill Management Group.
"It's very much a value range for folks looking for a place close to work yet still price where they can budget well, especially with their utilities being included," said Thornhill.
Thornhill says each unit will be 280 square feet, and the market price will be $1,000.
He says the apartment will target blue-collar workers and those wanting to downsize.
"It's very important to note that with the change of time, we're seeing a lot of millennials moving into properties that are a little bit smaller because they appreciate being outside than inside," Thornhill said.
Thornhill says residents will have access to long-term housing, undergo background checks, and promises to have 24/7 security surveillance.
"We completely understand our neighbors' concerns regarding the transient nature of who comes in out of there, and no one ever knows, and they don't know what to anticipate from day to day," he said.
In Nashville, Sohana Apartments is similar to the one Thornhill proposes.
The complex offers 240 sq ft at a market rent price of $1,128 with all utilities included.
"I don't understand how anybody could live in 240 sq ft," said Marilyn Stockholm, a nearby resident. "It just almost seems in Humane."
Stockholm is a single mother living on minimum wage. She is concerned about the rent and size.
"Because one street over, I looked at a rental property. I can get a three-bedroom house for 1500 a month, so I rather get a roommate and do that or work a second job or something," she said.
President of Silverdale Neighborhood Association, Rick Williams, says his biggest concern is security.
"No matter how you look at it, putting people in 280 square-foot motel rooms for housing is experimental," Williams said. "We're simply asking for security ."
Williams's community is nearby, in an area riddled with crime. He is worried about how new developments may change over time.
"Superior Creek Lodge and Budgetel Inn had crime through the roof," he said.
He says some security measures Thornhill proposes may not be enough to ensure safety.
The city council has decided to postpone moving forward on granting Thornhill approval.
"we are neighbors as well, and we want to make sure this is a better community," said Thornhill.
Discussions for conversions will reconvene next month.