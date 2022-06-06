In the past 35 years, Chattanooga Plastic Surgeon Dr. Larry Sargent has touched the lives of thousands of people.
He's known for his passion for helping children with craniofacial deformities.
"When you can make a dramatic change in their appearance or you can restore them back to normal there is nothing more rewarding than to see the happiness and the smiles on the children and their family and how grateful they are to get that type of result," Sargent said.
His work is being captured on camera in a documentary called Beautiful Faces: The Wonderful Story of Dr. Larry Sargent.
"Our documentary sort of focuses on these developments, how craniofacial surgery, the developments that have been made and the people that have been doing it so long has had on the impact on children and their families," Sargent said.
The film is being directed by award-winning filmmaker Dagan Beckett.
It's focused on the stories of three patients.
"What I've really taken away from this project is the relationship with the family members and seeing their journey," Beckett said.
The final footage will be taken during a picnic at Coolidge Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 11.