The Chattanooga Community Kitchen is asking for help when it comes to providing support for unsheltered children.
"When it gets cold, when it gets really wet, we're going to be packed in here," said Chattanooga Community Kitchen CEO Baron King.
King is preparing for an influx of families as the temperatures start to drop.
"Right now at any one time, there's probably 1500 unsheltered people on any given day," said King.
He said they've seen a significant rise in numbers when it comes to families, especially children.
"That's a shelter for a parent or parents and children," said King. "We have 13 rooms and they have been full continuously."
The Community Kitchen is asking for any kind of donation in preparation for the incoming influx.
"We need everyone's support to help do this," said King. "We can provide a lot of answers on the front line but food donations, clothing donations, it's getting cold, so blankets could really help."
King said this doesn't just help provide a place for children to stay, but also gives them a safe space to recover from trauma.
"Parents who are in an unsheltered situation are typically suffering from anxiety and depression and those components definitey affect the children as well," said King.
He said the kitchen is working to provide even more support for children experiencing homelessness and help them keep a consistent lifestyle in a safe space.
"How do you do homework, how do you get to school," said King. "Are they moving in and out of different schools because their physical location changes?"
Donations can be dropped off at the Community Kitchen on East 11th Street.