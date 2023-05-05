Chattanooga community helps Chatt State nursing student's family in Sudan to safety

Randa Iteim is a nursing student at Chattanooga State.
She came to the U.S. with her husband and sons as refugees in 2016. Her home country of Sudan is under attack, but thanks to our generous community, some of her family members are now in a safe place.
"It has made a big change in my heart, on my mind, I started to look at the world at a different angle."
With the help of staff members at Chattanooga State, Randa Iteim' established a GoFundMe page - hoping to raise $5,000.
This would allow her family – which includes 10 adults and 17 children - to purchase bus tickets that would allow them to escape Sudan, and travel to the Egyptian border.
She has reached her goal, and then some.
Randa says she is thankful that three of her adult family members and nine of the children are out of danger. But the rest of her family is still in Sudan, where travel is more risky with each passing day.
Many of Randa's remaining relatives have purchased their bus tickets but must wait until it is safe to leave.
"For the second half to travel to the bus station, it's very dangerous right now. They're waiting for calm days or for the situation to get a little bit better."
For now, all she can do is wait and pray.
She expresses her thanks that at least part of her family is safe.
"I feel relieved. I feel very happy. I'm doing something. I'm saving people's lives, and they're my family. They're my extended family. They're the people that I love."
She says the success of the GoFundMe page made her feel loved and cared for. She will never forget sharing the good news with her family and hearing their response.
"We are so happy. Thank you so much. This is not just me, this is the whole city of Chattanooga helping and there are people outside of Chattanooga."
Randa Iteim feels blessed and thankful. She hopes to bring her family to the U.S. and introduce them to those of you who helped ensure their safety.
