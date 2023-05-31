Chattanooga Community Centers increase operational hours starting Saturday

The City of Chattanooga’s Community Development Department will increase its operational hours beginning Saturday, June 3rd.
City organizers say the extended hours will allow for increased community programming.
As summer approaches, the department’s priority is to provide safe and welcoming environments for the youth, adults, and seniors in the communities served. Community centers are a vital part of Mayor Tim Kelly’s One Chattanooga Plan, to act as a hub for community health and resources, along with recreational and educational programming.
“The goal is to provide programming that meets the needs of the community in which the center resides,” said Don Walker, Interim Administrator of The Community Development Department. “We are responding to the voices of our community and positioning our centers for continued success as we add Saturday to our weekly operations.”
Starting Saturday, June 3, 2023, our community centers will expand to open on Saturdays from 12-4 PM.
By having the community centers open six days a week, the city says it will continue to provide outstanding community programming in our neighborhoods across the city.
For a full list of events and community center locations, click here.