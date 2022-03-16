A local coffee shop partnered with the Silverdale Baptist Church in Chattanooga to support other ministries in the area by donating its profits.
Regardless of if you're going through the drive-thru or coming inside, every dollar that you spend in Oaks Coffee House will go directly to local ministries in Chattanooga.
The coffee shop began its journey to help others right before the pandemic.
General Manager Cody Pope said like everything else in the world, things were put on hold.
In recent months, the mission has gotten back on track.
"I would say there are about 25 to 30 ministries partners that we are with, and we have been able to bless about a dozen of those,” Pope said.
He said the several ministries they have helped so far are thankful.
"It is been cool to see that response of help for them and the way that we can contribute, to do something we are passionate about with coffee and food,” Pope said.
But this means more to Pope than just making a coffee or a breakfast sandwich sale, its personal.
"I respond to people that I am living the dream, and I am living the dream. I am Chattanooga, born and raised; I went to Tyner. I went to Central. And for Hamilton County schools to be on the list to who we give back to. It makes me feel that I am doing something a lot bigger than myself every single day, and I am making a difference in the community,” Pope said.
Gus Hernandez with Silverdale Baptist Church said he is glad that the church has been a vital part in helping Oaks Coffee House reach its goals.
"It is like icing on a cake. We are very mission-minded, but this now brings it to another level. So, all the proceeds that come, in return we give it back to the community that we serve,” Hernandez said.
Any local ministries that need of assistance can reach out to the church and ask for Hernandez.