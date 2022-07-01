Chattanooga's Cempa Community Care now has in-home HIV testing.
The company is now 1 of 53 community-based-organizations across the country to get funding from the CDC Foundation for it.
The in-home HIV test kit is very simple.
You start with an oral swab around the top of your mouth and then around the bottom. Once you’re finished you put it in a tube and 20 minutes later you will have the results.
Cempa Community Care Chief Operating Officer Cory Howard said getting the grant to distribute in home HIV testing is an excited opportunity for two reasons.
“One is untransmittable means undetectable, so basically people living with HIV if they are taking their treatments everyday are unable to transmit the HIV virus. That's one reason why testing is so important, one in eight people are living with HIV do not know their status,” Howard said.
Secondly, Howard said that during the pandemic health departments and other agencies stopped or reduced HIV testing because Covid testing and vaccines became priority.
“With this we are going to be able to reach more people HIV testing by sending kits to their house. We have a lot of people that weren't tested over the last couple of years because of that disparity and getting tested,” Howard said.
The CDC recommends that any sexually active adults get tested as part of their annual checkup.
“There is a higher need for HIV testing in the south in particular there are just greater health disparities and higher rates of HIV,” Howard said.
“We are actually seeing an increase amount in HIV rates. In particular among the injection drug use population and in particular because of the stress of Covid we are seeing an increase in drug use in fentanyl and as a result there are more cases and another reason why people are needing to get tested,” Howard said.
