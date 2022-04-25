A letter from the group Chattanooga Clergy for Justice has asked for assistance from the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office to request that the U.S. Department Of Justice investigate a recent traffic stop in Collegedale.
The group has also requested and the conditions and operations of Silverdale Detention Center.
A video by Delane Gordon shows him being pulled over by a Collegedale police officer for going 14 miles per hour over the speed limit. Gordon was stopped while delivering food for Door Dash.
He was later tased for refusing to get out of the car.
The letter asked for the Department of Justice to investigate, instead of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, claiming some of their deputies have been involved in 19 instances of abuse since 2008 and the organization doesn't believe they will complete an unbiased investigation.
