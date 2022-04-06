The City of Chattanooga is working to crack down on speeders and make roads safer for Chattanoogans.
Ellis Smith with the City of Chattanooga said there is a ton of studies being done to solve speeding issues.
He said some are in planning stages and while others are close to being implemented.
"We are in the process of getting a camera added to the s-curve coming up out the Brainerd tunnels. That is in Councilwoman Coonrod district and we are working with her on that. There is also a longer term strategic plan there to see what does that need to be long term, does that need to be a supper speedway coming out of there or is that something where we can start to create more of a residential feel to that street, perhaps adding parking on the sides, crosswalks, things to that nature,” Smith said.
Main Street is getting stepped up traffic enforcement as well.
“As you know a few weeks back the Chattanooga Police Department actually did a news conference saying the average speed of speeders had increased by a mile per hour, so people were going faster city-wide. On Main Street we have more officers watching that area to make sure people are driving safely there,” Smith said.
The crosswalk at the intersection Main Street and Rossville Avenue will be reconstructed to make drivers more aware of it.
Smith said there is a way for residential areas to get assistance if they are experiencing speeding in their neighborhood.
“Neighborhood streets that have less than a thousand cars a day, if you live in a neighborhood like that you can call 311 and request a speed bump, or speed cushion there is a lot of types of terminology for it,” Smith said.
The city is also figuring out a way to reward the drivers who are being safe on the roads.
“Things were we can say atta-boy you came to a complete stop at the stop sign, or you yielded like you were supposed to, you went the speed limit. So, we are looking at different things to do to really reward our drivers who are making the right decisions as well,” Smith said.