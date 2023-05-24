Local schools are out for the summer, and Chattanooga city officials are rolling out several programs to reduce gun violence and other crime.
The city hired a consultant to help develop violence reduction strategies, some of them geared toward providing activities and mentorship to the youth.
Last summer, the city increased outreach activities like their "No Smoke Sundays" to keep kids busy and safe. This summer, they are bringing back those activities and implementing new strategies to reduce crime in Chattanooga.
City officials have been working with Trajectory Changing Solutions, a consulting firm specializing in violence prevention and reduction strategies. Chris Sands with the city says this summer, they are focused on four neighborhoods: Avondale and Bushtown, East Lake, Westside, and South Chattanooga.
They plan to hire a team of violence interrupters who have experience and turned their life around to canvas the areas, build relationships, and serve as mediators to stop issues.
The pilot program will launch in June and run for at least six months.
Sands says one of the steps their taking to tackle youth gun violence is creating an online mentor matching-making portal, called the Every Child Initiative.
Brooke Satterfield with the city says it's meant to connect young people with positive influences and fill in the gaps not met by adults in their lives.
Sands says they also plan to bring back their No Smoke Sundays, skate nights, and other activities to give kids things to do.
The city is also targeting crimes with adults by highlighting the length of time in between shootings, holding empowerment sessions and adding two adult intervention specialists.
Chattanooga police also created a nightlife engagement team of 12 to 18 officers aimed to deter negative behavior at entertainment venues in the city.
Sands is hopeful these initiatives will reduce crime in the city and create a better understanding across different cultural backgrounds.