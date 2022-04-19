The city of Chattanooga’s deputy administrator of the department of community development has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.
Chattanooga police say Erskine Oglesby was arrested on Tuesday for taking items from a local store without paying.
City officials say there is no evidence that any taxpayer resources have been misappropriated.
An internal affairs investigation is being conducted and Oglesby has been placed on leave.
