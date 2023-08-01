Tuesday night, Chattanooga City Council members voted to suspend the Police Advisory and Review Committee after a new law set state-wide standards.
Under the new law, PARC must have an executive director appointed by the mayor and approved by the members. The members are not allowed to investigate a case before an investigation is closed. Plus, meetings must be open with public comment.
In 2019, Chattanooga’s PARC was formed with nine representatives, one from each district. Those members were appointed by the City Council.
Former review board chair, Kay Baker, said this limits the ability to offer recommendations on policies and training because they won't be allowed to discuss investigation details.
"The City Attorney said we have 120 days to come into compliance, but the law is in effect now, and I am not going to violate state law,” she said with frustration. “I don't know any people who would voluntarily do that either, so basically PARC does not exist."
Mayor Tim Kelly will be appointing seven members, with no more than two from a single district.
Baker says she feels confident Mayor Kelly will work with the City Council for the new committee but worries about the future.
Police Chief Celeste Murphy says the committee has been a great asset, and she does not want to see it permanently disbanded.
“That's not to say that another model doesn't work,” she said. “It just says that change is difficult because we like the way, seeing how we have it now.”
Now, PARC will only be involved in investigations after any discipline, final disposition, and disciplinary hearing happen.