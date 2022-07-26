Chattanooga City Council met Tuesday night discussing some of the biggest projects in decades, including the new Lookouts stadium proposal and the Chattanooga Airport expansion.
In order to break ground on the new stadium as soon as possible, the council approved a tax increment financing plan, or TIF, that can be modified.
Mayor Tim Kelly's Chief of Staff says this allows the city to keep tax payers in mind and speed up the process. If the Industrial Development Board approves, the city council will hold one more public hearing before their final vote on the project.
"Which is critical because as we know Major League Baseball has some deadlines in terms of the stadium, if the stadium doesn't move forward there is a good chance the Lookouts would not be playing here anymore, so we have that time constraint," said Joda Thongnopnua, Chief of Staff for Mayor Tim Kelly.
And from the southside to east of downtown, the council approved expansion at the Chattanooga Airport, allowing for the city to pursue a grant opportunity of $750,000 from the FAA.
If they receive the grant, the airport will have opportunities to partner with airlines like United to bring more direct flight options to the city, including flights to Denver.
"Great cities are places with great airports, this is a step that allows us to build an even greater airport that offers more options to residents," said Thongnopnua.
The City and Hamilton County have partnered to make this possible by contributing $150,000 each. For now the City will wait to see if the FAA approves the grant.
