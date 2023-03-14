Chattanooga City Council shut down a proposal to combine city and state elections Tuesday night during the first reading of City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod's proposal to combined local and state elections.
She gave three reasons for her proposal: it would get the community more involved in local elections, save the city money, and put term limits on the council members.
But on Tuesday night, no one else endorsed the proposal.
“As a city, it's just not enough for us to represent our people. Over 20,000 people, and 1,000 or less people are coming out to vote.”
Coonrod says not enough voters are going to the polls and that is unacceptable.
Coonrod says turn out for city elections is small, but many take part in county, state and presidential elections. She says the voices of younger generations are missing.
“We have to understand the power of our vote," says Coonrod. "We have people spending $2,000 or more per vote, to get our vote collectively in our communities.”
Coonrod says the resolution would have saved money. Her proposal would have also put a term limit on city council members, a total of four terms.
“I'm a firm believer that our voices of our community members need to be heard," says Coonrod. "So we robbed them of that opportunity to even say if they wanted it or not.”
Coonrod will not give up. She says she will speak with more community members and council members for input.
Coonrod says, “I would like to, you know, go back to our city attorney and our council members to talk about, ok, how can we move this move, this idea forward for our community?”