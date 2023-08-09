"What I would like to do, and after doing some more research, maybe I will put forth a bill that would exempt us from that process, but I think something has to be done," Representative Hakeem says.
Hakeem represents the 28th District of Chattanooga. He voted against Senate Bill 591, saying the law is not a one-size-fits-all and does not fit Chattanooga.
He says he wants to modify the bill to exclude counties with no problem with the committee's structure or implementation.
Senate Bill 591 requires seven board members, an open meeting setting, PARC review after a final decision, and adds an executive director role.
Chattanooga's PARC has nine members representing each district, closed meetings, a review before a final decision, and no executive director.
"The advisory committee had developed a great relationship with the Police Department. In addition to that, they had input before a decision was made. What this law does is strip away all of that," says Hakeem.
In the previous City Council meeting, Police Chief Celeste Murphy said the PARC board developed a good relationship with the Chattanooga Police Department.
"That's not to say that another model doesn't work. It just says that change is difficult because we like the way, seeing how we have it now," she said.
"If they have members who have looked at that material, that gives us some trust in the decision that is being made," expresses Hakeem. "Also, it gives us some transparency."
Hakeem says it's essential for every community to feel worthy of a representative.
While the board is officially placed on a moratorium, Hakeem wants to give a message to members.
"Please don't be disheartened to be a part of this process as we discuss it, move it forward. All is not lost. We have to put forward our best foot," he says.
The final vote means PARC is on moratorium through October 29th to give time for the new model to be implemented.
Representative Hakeem says he'd like to hold a town hall to gain more input on the issue.