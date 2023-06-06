In May of this year, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly released his proposed budget for the next year.
Safety and public works make up the majority of the budget, with 58%. Firefighters and members of the Service Employees International Union, or SEIU, showed their support Tuesday during the city council meeting.
Lynn Rutherford is a member of SEIU, the union which represents members in the state. Rutherford works for parks and outdoors and is a natural resource supervisor, and she supports the budget.
She says the increase in wages will not go unnoticed.
"As a supervisor, I just want to say that I also appreciate this continued investment in our employees. Our people are all we have, " she says. "City employees should be able to afford to live in the city where they work."
Leadership from the Chattanooga Fire Association echoed the praise for taking care of their people.
“This time, we're actually going to hire new firefighters, and that's something we haven't done in a long, long time,” says Vice President of Chattanooga Fire Association, Keith Liles. “I just want to say thank you to that, and thank you for getting Station 15 built again."
Liles says it's great to know they can take care of their firefighters and welcome in new hires. Plus, he's grateful to see changes to station 15. The station in the Eastdale community was built in 1960, and will be demolished to make room for an all-new station 15.
Jack Thomas, President of the Chattanooga Fire Association, says the budget will allow them to replace their apparatus and training tower.
"We're getting in something a little bit better for everyone in this room, for our firefighters and for the city,” he says.
The first reading for the budget will be June 13th, and the final vote on the 20th. Both meetings will take place during the City Council meeting, and the public is welcome to attend.
You can find more about the budget on Chattanooga’s website.