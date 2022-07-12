The proposed new Lookouts baseball stadium was the main topic of discussion during Tuesday's Chattanooga City Council meeting.
Council members were given a 30-year plan for the project and how the costs will be covered. They also heard from the master developer of the stadium.
But one question that was brought up several times by council members, how will this impact Chattanooga outside of baseball season?
"This is not about the Lookouts, this is about everything that that stadium can unlock for our entire community. Over a hundred and forty acres of development around the stadium is what's at stake here," said Joda Thongnopnua, Chief of Staff for Mayor Kelly.
With estimates of nearly 80 million dollars going towards building the stadium, project developers explained where that money is coming from.
About $50-million will come from an incremental property tax on the stadium and $17-million will come from the Lookouts team who will pay a yearly lease.
"Not a single penny of existing tax dollars are going to go into this project, and yet we may se up to a billion dollars of development in our community in a site that is really the front door to our entire city," said Thongnopnua.
Thongnopnua believes the stadium will boost the economy in under developed areas surrounding the stadium.
A recent survey conducted by Hamilton County mayoral candidate, Weston Wamp, showed 65% of residents want to put the project on hold.
Current County Mayor, Jim Coppinger released a statement that echoes what Thongnopnue says about how the stadium will be paid for and also says:
"The results of a misleading push poll should not be seen as anything other than a desperate attempt to discredit numerous public meetings and years of hard work that have gone into building something great for the residents of Hamilton County."
Council members were still unsure about the longevity of the stadium and if it will be utilized for the next 30 years.
City Council is set to vote on the project in August, but council members say they don't feel comfortable voting until they learn more about the project.
City Council will meet again on July 19th to hear more from project developers.