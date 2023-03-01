A resolution being considered by the Chattanooga City Council would make city elections coincide with state elections.
District 9 Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod is sponsoring the resolution and introduced it during Tuesday's meeting. She said the purpose of the resolution is to increase voter turnout in city elections.
Councilwoman Coonrod said there's been a decline in voter turnout within minority communities and millennials during city elections, but said there's been an increase in voters during county and state election cycles.
"I don't want to just downplay it and just say that it's voter fatigue and just use all those terms and most people say Black people are just not coming out, like that nonsense. I think we need be in the cycle where people are coming out," said Councilwoman Coonrod.
District 4 Councilman Darrin Ledford is against the resolution, because he said local issues will be overshadowed by national politics.
"People who care about what's going on in the city are going to come out and vote. I don't like voter fatigue being used to pitch this. I think we are doing a disservice to those who are interested in local issues by presidential elections and state elections," said Councilman Ledford.
"For the Black community, I don't think it's voter fatigue. But I think for us a lot of it depends on who's running and what issues are they speaking to that's going to garner a response for them to come out or that's going interest our millennials to engage in the voting process and right now there's a lot of them that aren't," said Councilwoman Coonrod.
Coonrod said she agrees with Ledford that Chattanooga is already lost in the spotlight of national and state elections. She said whether the council passes the resolution or not, it's important that the conversation is had and they focus on what's best for the city.
"Because we can't continue to keep coming around election time and posing the question of why Black people don't want to come out and vote? Why are our young people not registering to vote? Why do we see an increase in voters when it's around this time. Quit using Black people in those ways," said Councilwoman Coonrod.
The council will have further discussions about the resolution and voted to put it on the agenda for March 14.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this developing story.