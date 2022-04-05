The Chattanooga City Council voted unanimously to place a moratorium on the acceptance of certain short-term vacation rental applications on Tuesday night.
The city council is halting the acceptance of applications for non-owner, occupied rental properties, which are not the primary residence of the applicant.
The council says the purpose of the application freeze is to allow council members to review and develop additional regulations to address concerns.
The moratorium is effective immediately and could remain in place until January 9, 2023.
The following is the full ordinance approved by the council:
