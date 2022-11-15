The Chattanooga City Council has approved the rezoning of the Airport Inn on Lee Highway Tuesday, allowing the abandoned former motel to move forward in its transformation into permanent supportive housing.
The project is part of Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly's plan to address homelessness.
The units will provide much-needed housing for Chattanoogans, as well as supportive services located onsite.
Those living in the new establishment will have access to CARTA’s on-demand services to allow them to access groceries, employment, healthcare and other needs, and the supportive service providers will assist residents in accessing those and other services.
The City confirmed residents will be screened and referred from area service providers to the property based on pre-established eligibility criteria and an ability and willingness to live semi-independently, and residents must abide by the terms and conditions of their lease.
A "contract with the community" has been drafted in response to community feedback, the City said, which includes a list of outcomes the administration is committed to pursuing to ensure that residents’ concerns are addressed.
The administration will continue to refine its plans through two community roundtable sessions held at Shepherd Community Center. The first roundtable discussion will be held on November 30 at 2 p.m., with the second to follow on December 14 at 6 p.m.
Residents can learn more about the project at www.chattanooga.gov/airport-inn .