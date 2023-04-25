Chattanooga City Council on Tuesday approved the reallocation of $1.4 million to target affordable housing in the area.
Sandra Gober, the city’s manager of the Housing and Community Investment Division, says the $1,448,742.00 can help those who are homeless, assist housed families with utilities, preserve or develop other housing options for people who were evicted, or renovate a homeless shelter.
“It can assist and provide opportunities and access to affordable housing across the spectrum,” she says.
Kirsten Yates with the city says they receive money for Community Development Block Grants (CDBG). She says several applications were submitted, and they knew they had the opportunity to re-allocate the money toward the issue.
Gober says there will be a lot of planning involved before they can make a plan to allocate money.
“We’ll be able to immediately, within the next 10 days or so, release a notice of funding availability to accept applications,” Gober says. “We will vet the applications.”
She says the money is required to be spent by 2025. She says if construction is needed, time could run out. Gober says the council’s approval will allow them to begin the process.
Chip Henderson, District 1 Councilman, says the board agreed the money will address the needs of the city. He says this will create more stable housing in the area.
“We are always looking for ways to help the citizens of Chattanooga,” Henderson says. “That’s what a city does, is provide services to its citizens and what’s what we’re always looking to do.”
Gober says the city’s page will soon have more information about funding and applications.
The funding was previously allocated for the acquisition, renovation, and operation of a hotel or motel to serve as a non-congregate emergency shelter.