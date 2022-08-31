The Chattanooga City Council unanimously voted to rehouse up to 100 residents experiencing homelessness during Tuesday night’s meeting.
The council approved $60,000 in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan to support the move.
All funds will go to the Chattanooga Housing Authority as part of the agreement.
This will provide homes to residents without an income at a cost of $600 per person each year.
Once housed, the City will provide resources and support to help recipients find stability and employment.
