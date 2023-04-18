Chattanooga City Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance restricting noises in residential areas outside the Downtown Amplified Music District (AMD).
The newly passed ordinance declares 11 noises could be “loud, disturbing, and unnecessary noises in all residential zones,” according to the language.
Horns or other signal devices on vehicles should only be used when in motion.
Amplified music in residential zones should not “annoy or disturb the quiet,” between 8:30 p.m. and 10:00 a.m.
“This regulation shall not apply to special events permits issued by the City pursuant to City Code Section 24-100 for block parties, festivals, and park reservations, etc.,” the ordinance reads.
Actions like, “yelling, hawking, shouting, hooting, whistling, or singing on the street or sidewalks,” should not disturb the quiet between the hours of 8:30 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.
Dog barking will be restricted.
“For the purposes of this subsection, ‘frequent or long, continued noise’ shall include, but shall not be limited to, barking at an average rate of ten (10) or more barks per minute over a period of five (5) minutes which can be heard from a distance of one hundred (100) feet or more, but shall not include the barking of any dog(s) responding to an emergency or to a trespasser on the property of the owner of such dog(s).”
Vehicles should not create loud noises in any residential community or parks between 8:30 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.
Construction work should only be held between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., except in necessity or for public interest. If work falls under these two categories, a permit from the building inspector is required.
Outdoor equipment like lawnmowers, leaf blowers, weed-eaters, chain saws, or other domestic tools are prohibited between 8:30 p.m. and 7:00 a.m., unless there is consent of adjoining residential property owners.
Setting off fireworks will be unlawful after 11:30 p.m., except on certain holidays. Fireworks will be prohibited from 12:30 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. on Juneteenth, July 4th, and New Year’s Eve.
Councilwoman Carol Berz, representing District 6, sponsored the ordinance. She declined an interview.
In the ordinance, it does not list how to report the actions or consequences of violations. We are looking to learn more.
You can find the full ordinance here.