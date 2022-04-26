The Chattanooga City Council unanimously approved a new redistricting map for the nine districts in the Scenic City on Tuesday night.
The City of Chattanooga must redraw the Council Districts in order to meet certain federal requirements as well as the City Charter, following the U.S. census that is done every 10 years.
The council must hold a second vote on the ordinance before redistricting becomes official.
The following is the full ordinance approved by the council:
Click here to learn more about the redistricting process.
The final vote by the council is scheduled for Tuesday, May 3.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.