Chattanooga City Council voted Tuesday to approve the revitalization project of the South Broad District, bringing the possibility of a new Lookouts stadium to reality.
The renewal effort is anticipated to transform the district into public places and mixed-use development while keeping the Lookouts local.
Tonight, our City Council took a massive step forward for our community. After decades of plans, studies, and public meetings, the transformation of Chattanooga’s long-neglected western gateway can begin.— Tim Kelly (@MayorTimKelly) August 9, 2022
“Today will mark the beginning of a new era of investment and inclusive growth in Chattanooga, in which we fundamentally shift our trajectory, upwards and forwards,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly.
The master plan will be established over the coming months in order to officially begin the project.
The new Lookouts stadium is expected to open by 2025.