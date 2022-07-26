The Chattanooga City Council approved more funding for the Eviction Prevention Initiative (EPI) of Hamilton County on Tuesday night.
The EPI is a community-wide collaboration made up of government and non-profit entities to prevent unnecessary evictions and homelessness.
Maeghan Jones, President of the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, released the following statement:
"Since we launched the Eviction Prevention Initiative more than two years ago, hundreds of families have been able to remain in their homes, including nearly 300 children who may otherwise have fallen into homelessness. At the same time, landlords who have worked with us to create positive outcomes for themselves and their tenants have been able to access hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal rent relief. This innovative and collaborative program represents the very best of what our community can accomplish when we work together: stabilizing families and supporting our economy, while saving untold taxpayer dollars. On behalf of all of our partners, I am so grateful to the Kelly administration and the Chattanooga City Council for continuing to invest in EPI's success.”
