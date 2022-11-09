The plan to turn the old Airport Inn into supportive housing for the homeless is a step closer to becoming a reality.
Tuesday, the Chattanooga City Council passed the rezoning proposal eight to one. The proposal would allow the city to turn the motel on Lee Hwy into 70 permanent supportive housing units.
During the agenda session, council members had an intense debate about the proposed conditions of the rezoning like a fence, single-point entrance and monitoring overnight guests.
Councilwoman Coonrod voiced how she felt the conditions were too restrictive.
"If I was homeless, I for certain would not want to go and stay at this location. We're creating a mini prison, a mini jail right here and we're supposed to be having, creating safe housing for people who are unhoused at this time," she said.
Councilman Chip Henderson disagreed with Councilwoman's Coonrod's opinion of the conditions.
"We don't put a fence on the Southern border to keep all the Americans from going into Mexico, we put a fence down there to try keep people that would try to do harm to Americans from coming in and that's how I see this fence," he rebutted.
The council also discussed the stigmas some people have when it comes to the homelessness.
"There is no way that all of this should be included in a place that you're giving to homeless people to have shelter. I know people that are homeless are they are not criminals. They're not drug dealers, they're not thieves, they are just in a bad position," added Councilwoman Marvene Noel.
The debate continued into the regular city meeting with a group of community members still opposing the idea.
"It's not ridiculous for us to be concerned," said community member Tyler Owens when speaking about the rezoning plan.
The mayor's office still stood by their plan explaining how the Airport Inn would be a benefit to the community.
"This project is not a homeless shelter, it's not a mental health care facility, the mayor made that very clear. Permanent supportive housing is specifically designed to provide the support that insures that these residents are successful," said Joda Thongnopnua.
In a statement to Local 3 News, Kirsten Yates with the mayor's office says this about city council approving the first reading of the zoning proposal, "The conversion of the Airport Inn is an essential part of the City’s strategy to create more housing units with supportive services for residents experiencing homelessness who are ready to live semi-independently and re-integrate with the community. Much like the permanent supportive housing units that are already located in every single City Council district, we expect this project will not only be a great improvement over the derelict motel that was formerly located onsite, but will be a safe community asset that helps provide housing and hope for those who need it the most. We’re grateful for City Council’s initial vote of support to rezone the property and look forward to continuing to work closely with them and the community to move the project forward."
The city council said no matter what, there needs to be accountability for the mayor's office and its promises.
Before anything is decided city council wants to hear more input. There are two more public meetings planned at Shepherd Community Center on November 30th from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and December 14th from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The final vote to rezone the site for the supportive housing is Tuesday, November 15th.