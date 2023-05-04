In January, as many Chattanoogans began the new year with 21 days of prayer and fasting, pastors were calling around. Did they want to get together to pray? Before long, members of several churches were convening, hundreds strong, for ecumenical prayer gatherings.
"It was so good," said Chad Harris, the pastor at The Crossing Church, which hosted one of the events.
The vitality stemmed in part from the fact that not all Christians pray the same, he said. Some prayers are contemplative, where as others are liturgical, drawn directly from Scripture. Then there's moments of cooperative prayer, where everyone is loud, unified.
More churches gathered again Good Friday, and now Thursday evening, more than 20 churches are set to unite at The Crossing Church near Tyner to observe the National Day of Prayer.
