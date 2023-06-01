Owners of the Chattanooga Choo Choo complex say their upcoming rebranding might make Station Street safer.
The Choo Choo hotel will soon be renamed the "Hotel Chalet".
Here's what new managers have to say about safety around the hotel and on Station Street.
"The goal here is to have more retail filled spaces in the terminal, a fully activated hotel, and great gathering spaces across the property."
They say "With all of that comes, I think, a level of safety in numbers that will help to just provide that and address some of these concerns that people have had with Station Street that I think we're all sort of actively watching."
Their goal is to bring some of the activation and life back - that, in turn, brings back the safety that the Choo Choo always had.
"The Choo Choo will continue hopefully for another 150 years in its original form but now updated in a new generation," said Jake Lamstein with Trestle Studio, "The goal is to breathe new life into all these components with a broader campus remaining the Chattanooga Choo Choo as it always was."
The 19 million dollar Chalet plan includes renovations for 127 guest rooms, 25 restored train cars, and new restaurants and bars.