A chef in Chattanooga is making history by finding a new way to thrive during the pandmeic.
"The chefs, it's a blue collar profession," said chef Cornelius Lathan. "A lot of chefs live paycheck to paycheck."
The pandemic was a time of uncertainty when it began in 2020, especially for people like Lathan.
"When the pandemic hit, I started getting furloughed from jobs so I was figuring a way to get my creative juices out," said Lathan.
Lathan took these creative juices and created his own YouTube channel.
"Cooking content, recipes, a lot of recipes," said Lathan. "It's over 100, almost 150 recipes right now."
He said he began to notice the channel rise in popularity while realizing he was the first black chef in Chattanooga to pursue this path.
"My goal was to go where there was no path and leave a trail and hopefully other chefs can see my journey and they can follow that," said Lathan.
Now Lathan said this new path he's created has opened doors for him in every way.
"It's like night and day," said Lathan. "Places that I wasn't able to go to when I was working multiple jobs, I'm able to go to those places. I'm able to see my kids a lot more and spend more time with them."
He said when it comes to what's next, he just hopes he can inspire more chefs in Chattanooga to create their own path.
To see Lathan's YouTube channel, click here.