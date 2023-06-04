Chattanooga Chapter of Moms Demand Action to honor lives lost to gun violence at Miller Park

The Chattanooga Chapter of Moms Demand Action is holding an event on Sunday to honor lives lost to gun violence. 

The 'Wear Orange' event is Sunday, June 4th from 2-4 p.m. at Miller Park.

If you have lost a loved one to gun violence, organizers ask that you bring a photo or flowers to place at the memorial as they honor and remember lives lost.

To learn more about the 'Wear Orange' movement, click here. 

