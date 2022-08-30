Chattanooga's Office of Community Health proposed a violence prevention initiative during Tuesday's public safety meeting.
The new team is responsible for advancing health equality and formulating a strategic plan to prevent violence.
Dr. Mary Lambert, Director of Chattanooga's Office of Community Health, says her team has been working for months to build a framework to prevent gun violence without enhancing the Chattanooga Police Department.
She's been hearing from community leaders and local health experts. The solution they're proposing is to have wrap-around services for at-risk children and their families.
Dr. Lambert says the city would like at-risk families to have access to counselors and parenting classes, and to attend family activity events that would take place during the summer and over school holiday breaks.
Dr. Lambert believes most gun violence is taught at home and by reaching out to families, educating them on gun safety, and helping children recover from trauma, they can reduce gun violence.
"So if young children have experienced or seen gun violence, they're traumatized. And so we certainly need to intervene with those individuals and those families so that doesn't repeat itself," she said.
Dr. Lambert said their violence prevention document is just a starting point and it will change. City leaders want to hear from the public with any ideas they have to address gun violence.
She recommends people attend city council meetings and speak out during public comment.