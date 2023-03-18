Chattanooga's 'most experienced carriage driver' was celebrated on Saturday for his 25 years of service.
David Faulkner has been with Chattanooga Horse Trams for two and a half decades.
Chattanooga Horse Trams has been providing tours of historic downtown Chattanooga since 1986. It is Chattanooga's oldest carriage company of over 30 years.
David shared how he got into the business explaining his first interaction with the man who started the company. He says while he was working for Republic Parking, he would walk by and sneak the horses peppermints.
"Well, it made him mad, because he didn't want anybody giving the horse treats and stuff so after about a month of that, he kept asking when I was going to come to work for him and he said when do you want me to go to work and he said come downtown next weekend "
That's when David decided to give it a try.
"It took me, I trained for about a month before they finally turned me a loose on my own. The horses have their attraction, I mean you have to be a animal person to do this job, but it's the people who make it interesting. I've seen the best of Chattanooga, I've seen the worst of Chattanooga from right here in the Carriage seat. It just adds to the city or the downtown I should say".
David says this milestone isn't the end for him.
He says he has about two or three more years to go before he retires at his other job, then plans to continue drive off and on until he can't get on the Carriage anymore.
