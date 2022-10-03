The owner of a Chattanooga quilt shop is collecting donations for people who were impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Pins & Needles Quilt Shop is partnering with Miller's Ale-House for Hurricane Ian victims.
Miller's Ale-House on Gunbarrel Road will serve as a donation drop-off location.
Stacy Slockbower is the owner of Pens & Needles Quilt Shop in Chattanooga.
She is originally from Cape Coral, Florida and still has immediate family who lives there.
Since Hurricane Ian hit, she has been unable to get in touch with her mom and brother, but she is still willing to help others while she waits to hear from them.
“It motivates me because it is what I can do. I can't go down there and fix anything or help. I could not even get through if I tried right now. So, what I can do on this end and gather as much supplies and help to be useful,” Stacy Slockbower said.
Slockbower said luckily, she was able to get in contact with one of her family members.
Her relative is living day to day to see what their next meal may be.
“They said it is just absolute total devastation. That they are waiting in line at the grocery store for two to three hours just to get a loaf of bread. They have no fresh fruit, no meat, no milk, no water, no eggs, nothing like that,” Slockbower said.
She said every single donation matter, no matter how big or small it is.
“We are trying to bring in fresh water, prepackaged foods, batteries, toiletries, towels, and blankets that we can bring because a lot of people are living out of shelters,” Slockbower said.
Prepaid phones and chargers are needed as well.
Franco Gunnell is the General Manager at Miller's Ale-House.
He encourages anyone who is out shopping or eating out around the Hamilton Place area the next two weeks to drop of a donation for Hurricane Ian victims.
“This time it was somebody else, next time it could be you. We always say try to do one to others as you want to have it done. We are at a time right now where people have to think about other people and other people situations,” Gunnell said.
Once the donations are gathered, Slockbower will be driving the donations down to deliver them personally.
She is currently in need of a truck to get the donations to the victims in Florida.
You can contact her at 423-290-3153 or 423-668-8734 or Pinsandneedlesquiltshop@gmail.com