A new small business in Chattanooga is finally open after struggling for more than a year to open their doors.
The Chattanooga Cookie signed the lease to their building in June of 2021 with hopes in opening in November of that year. A number of factors pushed that to February of 2022 and then every month up until July.
Increased construction costs, re-budgeting plans, design changes, supply chain issues, back orders, and a list of other troubles stood in the way of The Chattanooga Cookie opening its doors in the Scenic City.
“Everything from lighting, to case work, to our vendor supplies, to our exterior signage, everything was taking so long, elevated costs,” Megan McClain said.
Megan McClain is the Founder and C-E-O.
She, her husband, and twin sister spent countless hours figuring out how they were going to open the store in the midst of the pandemic.
“I think the biggest factor in us moving forward was our faith in Chattanooga as a community. Chattanooga supports small and local businesses whole heartily, so we knew maybe we want pay off our funding when we thought, maybe the profitability will be pushed back from our original business plan, but Chattanooga supports small and local businesses,” McClain said.
McClain said the grand opening was on July 30th.
“It feels good to have something to show for all of this effort over the past year. It feels good to have such a positive reception and everybody has such good things to say about the cookies,”
Jessica McDaniel is McClain's twin sister and the mastermind behind the flavors The Chattanooga Cookie has to offer.
She said all of the flavors are amazing, but there are a few must tries.
“I might go with our peanut butter white chocolate, it is definitely the best seller. A close second would be the chocolate chip because everybody has had a chocolate chip, so you have something to compare it to and you can appreciate how good it really it,” McDaniel said.
The Chattanooga Cookie will be hosting a Family and Friends night on Friday, August 12, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.