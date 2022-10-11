Two Chattanooga breweries are partnering with Blood Assurance to help save lives in a competition this week.
WanderLinger Brewing Company and Hutton & Smith Brewing Company will be competing in the first Battle of the Brews at their respective locations Wednesday and Friday.
The brewery to bring in the most blood donations will be declared the winner.
WanderLinger will be hosting its blood drive at 1208 King St. Donors on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Appointments can be made by visiting www.bloodassurance.org/wanderlinger
Hutton & Smith’s blood drive will take place Friday from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at 431 E. MLK Blvd. #120. Donors can schedule an appointment by visiting www.bloodassurance.org/huttonsmith
Walk-ins are welcome.
Participants over the ago of 21 will receive a coupon for a complimentary beer at the brewery where they give, and all donors will receive an autumn-themed Blood Assurance coffee mug.
According to Blood Assurance guidelines, you must be at least 17 years old or 16 years old with parental consent, weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health to be eligible for donation.
Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids and avoid caffeine, and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
For more guidelines on blood donation, visit the Blood Assurance website here.