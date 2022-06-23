A little boy in Chattanooga is going viral and spreading joy after years of battling cancer at just five years old.
"On a scale of 1-10, how good do you feel about slaying cancer?" we asked cancer survivor Henry Furhman.
"A 500 out of 10," answered Furhman.
He's over the moon, now that his three year battle with cancer is finally over.
"Everytime I screamed and jumped and asked for a lollipop," said Henry. "I scared someone so bad that they fell out of their chair."
We first told you about Henry back in September when he designed his own dinosaur hospital gown for other children battling cancer through Starlight.
"He had no energy but if he had that gown on, he'd be running around the room for a while or if he had that video game system, instead of 'oh I have a headache, I don't feel good,' he'd be playing the video game and be in his own world," said Henry's father Brian Furhman. "It would help with a lot of stuff."
Now, Henry's joy is giong viral.
"He goes around scaring them and doing high fives and playing and laughing and making noise," said Brian. "They're just like 'Oh go sit in that room and wait for us' and he'll be running in circles talking to everybody."
Henry is receiving nationwide attention and is celebrating day-by-day with his family.
"Nana, Daddy, Mommy," said Henry.
Some celebrations included a VIP trip to the aquarium, a party in his backyard, being treated to a Lookouts game, and more.
"Chuckee Cheese, Ruby Sunshine, a bounce house, chips, cookies," listed Henry.
Now Henry and his family are looking forward to what's next and getting to enjoy life with a cancer-free son.
"He's free to do what we want to do with him and we don't have to worry about him getting sick from other people and he has an immune system and everything," said Brian.
Henry will get his port out next Tuesday.
He is also being treated to a VIP Disney experience with Make-A-Wish in October.