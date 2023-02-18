Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga will celebrate the grand opening of their new facility, the Warner Mentoring Hub at 2015 Bailey Ave on February 24.
The new structure will allow the agency, which has served the greater Chattanooga area for 66 years, to serve an estimated 400 children in 2023, with the goal of serving 600 children per year by 2025.
The Ribbon Cutting ceremony, which will begin at 1 p.m., is open to the public and will celebrate the end of construction while serving as an official grand opening of the new mentoring hub.
BBBS staff moved into the building in early 2023, but the agency is excited to open the new space to the community of Bigs (volunteers), Littles (youth program participants), and families that they serve. The Warner Mentoring Hub was designed specifically with this community in mind and will provide space for training, activities for mentors and mentees, family events, and academic/college support for youth.
The previous facility, which housed the agency for 53 years, was built for only 12 staff members. This full remodel and addition will allow BBBS’s growing team of 17 to expand and enhance programming while providing an inviting environment conducive to mentorship.
The hub’s design by Artech and construction by New Blue Construction aims to support BBBS’ team growth and improve programming through the addition of a learning lab, training room, outdoor space, and more office space to accommodate new team members.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga invites the public to celebrate the hub’s grand opening at the Ribbon Cutting ceremony on Friday, February 24 at 1 pm at 2015 Bailey Ave. Chattanooga, TN 37404.
For more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga, visit bbbschatt.org.