The Studio 58 sports bar's license was suspended for three days at this morning's Chattanooga Beer Board meeting.
The bar's parking lot was the location of a deadly shooting last Friday, but that's not the reason for the license suspension.
The beer board said the owner was in violation of failing to report a different fight and they are accused of allowing someone to leave the premises with an open container.
That fight happened on April 16th.
The board suspended the bar's license for June 9th, 10th and 11th. The bar must go through beer board training, and acquire a brown-bag permit if they continue offering brown-bag service.