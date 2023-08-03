A resident and religious leader voiced concerns about Shady’s Corner to the City of Chattanooga’s Beer and Wrecker Board.
Resident Gary Rudolph lives next door to Shady's Corner and Hammad El-Ameen of the Chattanooga Islamic Center is separated by one building. The two are fed up with the bar and its customers.
“My family and I just need a little relief,” Rudolph said.
Rudolph said since Shady's Corner opened there is loud music and trash and beer cans being thrown in and around in his yard.
Rudolph said it does not stop there.
“There are two instances, one where a beer can was thrown through the rear window of my property. Then, the other is my wife and my daughter sit on the porch and it's a screen porch so they can't see my wife and daughter and they come to the hedge row and urinate on the hedges,” Rudolph said.
Hammad El-Ameen with the Chattanooga Islamic Center is being faced with similar issues.
“They are urinating on our buildings, I walked out the other night and there was a guy with his private out urinating right on the side of our mosques. They have people from the door of Shady's Corner waiting to get in and it comes all the way up to our window, where we worship,” El-Ameen said.
He said the on-going issues are causing the Islamic center to lose members.
“I have ring video of them sleeping on our door intoxicated, smoking blunts on our mosques door and this is every day, every weekend they are open like this,” El-Ameen said.
“They are getting in front of our ring camera at night at two and three o'clock in the morning saying Shady's Corner, Shady's Corner, Islamic Center you lose,” El-Ameen said.
Rudolph said parking is the biggest issue with cars consistently parking in front of his own home or his driveway.
“So, what the neighbors have started to do is to place their garbage cans in front of their property to keep people from parking in spaces that ordinarily be for them. They come home and they don't even have a place to park. So, what they do in the middle of the night is knock the garbage can over, so we have to go out every morning and pick up garbage,” Rudolph said.
Local 3 went to Shady's Corner for comment but the owner had just left.
We left a number, sent an email, and a Facebook message but have not heard back.
According to Chattanooga Police, since April of 2023 there has been 31 service calls at Shady's Corner and 14 incidents leading to police reports.
Ranging from noise complaints, harassment, theft and even simple assault.