Chattanooga Beer Board members are discussing a plan to keep patrons safe.
It's called the "Safe Bar" program and it's from the Family Justice Center in Chattanooga.
The board says it is also being used by some bars in Nashville.
Under the plan, bartenders are trained to know a "Safe Word" that a customer would use.
In most bars that have this program, customers order an angel shot if they feel they're in danger. Then the bartender takes it from there.
Participating bars would have a sign posted, signaling they are a safe bar.
The beer board plans to discuss the idea in the near future.