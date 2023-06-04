Over fifteen local barbecue restaurants are partnering this week to showcase their skills.
Chattanooga BBQ Week starts Monday, serving up $6 barbecue specials at more than a dozen restaurants through June 11.
The purpose of Chattanooga BBQ Week is to encourage patrons to seek out a new barbecue location.
You can download the Chattanooga BBQ Week app to navigate between each location at chattanoogabbqweek.com.
Join Naked River Brewing Co, Pucket’s Chattanooga, Mike’s Smokehouse, Party Bites Kitchen & Catering, Owl’s Nest Barbeque, The Purple Daisy, Buddy’s BBQ, Whiskey Cowgirl, Barque, Choo Choo Bar-B-Que, Fountainhead Taproom, Forkers BBQ, Southside Social, Sing it or Wing it, Chat Smokehouse, Wright’s Barbecue, Good Eats, and Bham-Anooga Wings as they serve up $6.00 deals all week.
$500 in giveaways will be given out during the week to all who register for the free event.
Register now at www.eventbrite.com/e/639583991937.