On Friday, August 26th, Snapdragon Hemp, a Chattanooga based CBD and Hemp company, will open the doors to their new store located in Red Bank at 2102 Dayton Boulevard.
Store owner and manager Josh Manning is inviting the public to come celebrate the opening and learn more about the products they produce.
Snapdragon Hemp will have their full staff available from 10am to 7pm to answer questions and explain the benefits their CBD products can offer.
The new Red Bank location will be Snapdragon Hemp’s eighth retail store since its beginning in 2018. Manning became interested in the benefits of hemp after he was severely injured in a motorcycle accident in 2014. He endured numerous surgeries but did not want to use the highly addictive opioids as part of his pain management regimen. Manning decided to give CBD a try and immediately saw the benefits.
Manning dedicated himself to learning how and why CBD works so well. An engineer by trade, he wanted to use his skills to produce and provide the public with legal alternative products that could manage various types of pain. Manning started experimenting with different strains, spectrums, isolates, and terpenes to create the most effective ways to see the benefits of hemp.
In 2018, Snapdragon Hemp started selling to the local community from a booth at the I-75 Flea Market. From his booth, Manning showcased his products, helping customers get a better understanding of CBD and how each product worked. Repeat customers started to increase rapidly and the word spread fast. Manning decided it was time to open the first retail Snapdragon Hemp store on Ringgold Road in East Ridge.
After the success of the East Ridge location, Manning decided to branch out, and has since opened seven CBD stores in the Chattanooga area. In addition to the retail stores, he provides other businesses with his products. Snapdragon Hemp has their own lab where they consistently test their in-house products, assuring they meet legal requirements.
For more information about Snapdragon Hemp and the products they offer, go to their website at www.snapdragonhemp.com or on their Facebook page @snapdragonhemp.