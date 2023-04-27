Get ready to pig out at this year's Chattanooga Bacon Festival on May 6-7, 2023 at Camp Jordan Amphitheater.
You won’t want to miss the sizzling, mouthwatering bacon dishes from the best food vendors in the south!
Enjoy shopping over 150 vendors, 30 food trucks, inflatables, trackless train rides, petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, entertainment on stage, and BACON.
Live entertainment will be the soundtrack to this tasty festival.
The festival begins on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Sunday, the festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets are free, as well as parking.
Organizers say the festival will continue rain or shine.