The Chattanooga Autism Center (CAC) is excited to announce the opening of their new, larger space for the Bridges Behavior Therapy Clinic.
This clinic provides Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). ABA therapy is a scientifically proven method of teaching skills and reducing challenging behaviors in individuals with ASD. The Bridges Clinic offers individualized treatment plans tailored to each child’s needs and goals, as well as a safe, sensory-friendly, and inclusive environment.
To celebrate the opening of this new clinic space, CAC is hosting an open house on Saturday, January 28th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the public is invited to come explore this new clinic space. Parents and teachers have been trained to meet the needs of these children, and a small inclusive preschool is planned to be added within five years.
If you are interested in learning more about the Bridges Clinic or ABA therapy, please visit https://www.chattanoogaautismcenter.org/bridgesaba for more information.