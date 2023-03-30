The infrastructure law Congress passed in 2021 made billions of dollars available for the development of passenger rail, and Amtrak is pushing for a massive expansion nationwide. This week Chattanooga took an early step toward getting a route of its own.
In partnership with Atlanta, Nashville and Memphis, the city of Chattanooga applied through a federal program for funding to study potential routes between the cities.
In the half-century since the last commercial passenger train left downtown Chattanooga, the area's train advocates have seen plan after plan and study after study fail to deliver.
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly's administration has proposed a plan for passenger rail service between Chattanooga and Atlanta, seeking entry into the Federal Railroad Administration's new Corridor I.D. program.
It’s time to bring the Choo Choo back to Chattanooga! This week, I submitted an application for federal funds in partnership with @andreforatlanta, @JohnCooper4Nash, and @MayorMemphis to begin planning for a new Amtrak route through our cities. https://t.co/KUoUkDOcWp— Tim Kelly (@MayorTimKelly) March 29, 2023
Unlike previous high-speed rail plans, this proposal aims to use existing tracks between the cities owned and operated by freight companies, with an initial vision emphasizing minimal investment.
The group of cities is seeking $500,000 from the federal government to test the feasibility of a new passenger rail service and determine what it would entail, such as identifying where additional side tracks would be required and potential station locations.
State Representative Yusuf Hakeem, D-Chattanooga, believes Chattanoogans could be boarding trains by 2026, but it remains to be seen when this plan will come to fruition.
Read more from our news partners at The Chattanooga Times Free Press here.