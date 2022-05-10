A newly-published report from Everytown for Gun Safety marks Chattanooga as the number two city in the U.S. for gun thefts from vehicles.
Memphis was in the number one spot.
The data, gathered from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, showed some key findings of:
- On average, at least one gun is stolen from a car every 15 minutes
- Thefts from cars divert guns away from the legal market, making them particularly dangerous
- A decade ago, less than a quarter of gun thefts were from cars; in 2020, over half were
- 2019–2020 saw recent history’s biggest spike in gun thefts from cars, in unison with spikes in gun sales and homicides, and the speed of crime gun recoveries
- Cars parked at residences (driveways, outside homes, etc.) are the most common source of stolen guns, demonstrating the importance of securely storing guns at all times and locations
Everytown says their research team analyzed FBU crime data from 271 small- to large-size cities across 38 states, covering 49 million people.
Their analysis revealed that in 2020, an estimated 77,000 guns were reported stolen across these cities alone.
That number is considered to be conservative, since only 15 states require gun owners to report stolen or lost guns.
In 2020, 52% of guns were stolen from cars, according to Everytown.
|City
|Rate per 100,000 People
|1. Memphis, TN
|193.6
|2. Chattanooga, TN
|193.1
|3. Columbia, SC
|172.6
|4. North Charleston, SC
|165.0
|5. Warner Robins, GA
|162.9
|Source:
|Everytown for Gun Safety analysis of FBI NIBRS data, 2011–2020
You can read more about the report at the Everytown Research website.