Friends and family members celebrated the life of Captain Ellen Geeslin.
Ellen trained countless medics during a career spanning almost five decades.
She passed away on Wednesday from complications due to COVID-19.
She was the one of the first female EMTs in the state of Tennessee, and was a role model to many.
Ellen began her service with Tri-Community Fire Department in 1972 and later joined the Red Bank Fire Department January 23, 1978 when the department received their first ambulance.
She worked as a part-time Paramedic until July 1991 when Hamilton County EMS took over ambulance service in Red Bank.
Ellen transitioned to a volunteer over the department's EMS/First Responder program and taught all of the EMS training until her death.
Ellen will be profoundly missed by many in the Fire and EMS community throughout Tennessee and North Georgia.